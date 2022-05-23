The Feed: Delicia, Kountry Kitchen, And More

You have to be over 21 to indulge in the gorgeous, recently unveiled Cantina room at Delicia (5215 N. College Ave., 317-925-0677), which just dropped its new summer menu.

Kountry Kitchen is finally breaking ground on its new/old location on North College Avenue, following the devastating 2020 fire that placed the iconic soul food restaurant in temporary digs.

MOTW Coffee and Pastries has upped its coffee offerings with the addition of a classic French Citroën coffee truck that can be rented for parties and events.

On May 17, Brownsburg mainstay Dawson’s Too toasted its last Martini Night. In June, the restaurant will reopen across the street in the former Pit Stop BBQ & Grill building (932 E. Main St., Brownsburg) with a new name, The Locale. The menu will feature a mix of favorite items from both restaurants.

Carmel City Center hosts a Sip & Shop event on June 4 from noon until 3 p.m. Visitors can take advantage of special sales and promotions, with complimentary libations served at several of the participating stores.

Kicking off its Chef Series, HC Tavern + Kitchen (The Yard at Fishers District, 317-530-4242) will host a demonstration by executive chef Nathan White on June 1 at 6 p.m. Guests of the ticketed event will learn how to make the ultimate crabcake (including tips on which type of crab works best and how to source it in Indiana) while sipping wine and enjoying a three-course crab-themed dinner.