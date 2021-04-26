The Feed: Esteban Rosas, Gomez BBQ, And More

Contodo co-owner Esteban Rosas (also a Black Market and Rook alum) has taken the reins in the Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) kitchen under chef and owner Jonathan Brooks. He brings with him his Contodo sous chef, Gabriel Sanudo. Rosas’s cooking pedigree is well-known, and he’ll be applying his experience in both classic Mexican and pan-Asian dining to the famed brunch menu. Expect items like savory chorizo verde bread pudding and cheddar grits topped with shrimp longaniza.

Gomez BBQ has opened a new eastside location, serving coffee along with barbecue in the spot next to 18th Street Brewery. Owner Mike Gomez is keeping the City Market counter open but adding a full-service espresso bar to this 10th Street outpost, giving diners double the opportunity to stop by for their regular caffeine and/or smoked meats fix.

A “Coming Soon” sign is posed in the window of the former Naisa Pan-Asian spot in Fountain Square, promising a new Asian food option. Hong Kong is the name of the incoming Chinese restaurant. No word yet on when diners can expect an opening.

Carmel will add a new bakery to West Main Street when construction on Missy’s Bakery finishes up. The company is based in Michigantown, a few miles north of Carmel, and owner Melissa Fox only filed her LLC five months ago, so we are also waiting with bated breath to see what comes from this new business. With a location in the middle of prime suburban real estate, it’s sure to be a hit when it opens to an increasingly vaccinated world.

Also coming to the main drag of Carmel: Rita’s, a company that has blossomed from its original roots as just an Italian ice vendor into a purveyor of all manner of frozen treats, from custard to gelati to traditional Italian ice.

Because of the rainy weekend weather, The Missing Brick (6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557) block party we told you about last week has been postponed for better weather on May 1.