The Feed: Exchange Whiskey Bar, ClusterTruck, And More

The Exchange Whiskey Bar (301 Massachusetts Ave., 317-943-5000) has opened its second location, following a successful first venture in South Bend. The bar features more than 180 whiskeys available for drinkers and connoisseurs, as well as a list of craft cocktails inside about 3,000 square feet of dimly lit basement bar space styled like a speakeasy.

No longer will Indianapolis residents have to only dream of brunch and booze on wheels that pulls right up to their ‘hood. Rooster’s Kitchen is rolling out its newest project: a food truck ready to bring brunch to you. Life is about to become all about takeout and pajamas again, and Rooster’s won’t ever force you into the tyranny of pants with no give.

Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343), the almost unbearably adorable near-northside restaurant and bar, just debuted its take on the patty melt, the Disco Melt. It combines Baby’s perfect smash patty with the house Disco Sauce, plus Swiss and American cheeses on sourdough.

Meanwhile, over at King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960), the crew is doing an Impossible Patty Melt. It’s a plant-based patty between two thick pieces of Texas toast with vegan secret sauce, roasted mushrooms, arugula, pickled red onions, and cheese, which can be substituted for the Be-Hive‘s smoked mozzarella. They will add provolone for the vegetarians. It’s one of the new items on KD’s fall menu, and hopefully the first shot fired in a citywide patty-melt battle.

Chef Kyle Humphreys is hosting a ramen pop-up at the Fishers Test Kitchen on October 15, 22, and 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. Diners can choose from three creamy chicken-based ramen dishes flavored by finishing oils and all the crispy spring rolls you can eat. Just in time for cooler nights and cozy dining.

Today is the last day of late registration for Hard Truth Hills’s Whiskey Chaser Trail Running Festival, where runners trek through 325 acres across three trails, including the infamous Shot Mile. This is a race made for people with at least six distinct layers of physical and spiritual fortitude, but if you’ve made it this far into 2020, how much harder could it be to run hills with a generous buzz?

Nesso (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400) has finally reopened its doors, after a long COVID-induced absence. A plate of pasta hasn’t left the pass there since March, and lots of downtown diners are eager to get that squid ink pasta back in their faces. Reservations are recommended if you plan on dining this weekend, as the deeply missed CRG restaurant will be well-subscribed.

ClusterTruck, Chris Baggott’s homegrown food delivery revolution, has gone through some major growth in the last few weeks. Its Broad Ripple location is open and ready to quilt together the perfect bespoke menu of burgers, Thai, and Mexican, and their partnership with Kroger has kicked off in Fishers. For the uninitiated, ClusterTruck is a commissary kitchen–style delivery model that maintains a tight delivery perimeter, and uses software to perfectly time orders so that they get to customers hot, crisp, and never soggy or cold. Drivers never leave the car, so you have to run out to grab it at the curb, but it’s more than worth it for such a vast improvement on everything wrong with delivery dining.