The Feed: Field to Fork, Strawberry Festival, And More

Field to Fork (90 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, 463-710-6170) is now stocked and ready to serve locavores. The downtown business aims to be the community’s boutique grocery, offering hot and cold sandwiches, local meats, dairy, eggs, honey, dry goods, and a variety of wine, along with fresh greens grown on site hydroponically.

On June 9, Christ Church Cathedral hosts its 56th annual Strawberry Festival on Monument Circle. Grab one of the oversized servings of berries and ice cream between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Proceeds go directly to charity.

Breadworks at Broad Ripple (1050 E. 54th St.) announced that Alan Sternberg will be joining its team. The bakery, market, and bistro will fill the spot left by Locally Grown Gardens just off the Monon Trail. No opening date has been announced.

Great news for eastside vegans: 10th Street Diner (3301 E. 10th St., 463-221-1255) is now open on Mondays.

Guggman Haus Brewing Co. (1701 Gent St., 317-602-6131) is celebrating its third anniversary with a free, family-friendly party on June 11. Visitors will be treated to live music, beer re-releases, food specials, and brewery tours.