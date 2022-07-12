The Feed: Hard Truth Bar, Bluebeard, And More

On July 22, Brown County maker Hard Truth Distilling Co. unveils its newest Hard Truth Bar, located in the center of The Fashion Mall.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) hosts the next installment of its Guest Chef Series on July 18, with a meal presented by noted chef Ming Pu of New Albany’s Brooklyn and The Butcher.

The American Dairy Association Indiana is dishing up ice cream sundaes this Thursday, transforming Monument Circle into an open-air Ice Cream Social.

Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Noblesville and Avon.

Just in time for campfire season, Hotel Tango Distillery has rolled out a toasted marshmallow–flavored bourbon, ’Shmallow, featuring notes of caramelized sugar and smoke.

Broad Ripple Farmers Market presents its Farm Dinner on July 24 at Harvest Moon Flower Farm in Spencer. Tickets are $85 and include a four-course Mexican dinner prepared by George Munoz, chef and owner of Festiva and La Chinita Poblana, plus cocktails and sangria. Self- and farmer-guided tours begin at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 6 p.m.