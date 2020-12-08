The Feed: Holiday-Meal Season Ramps Up

Doughnut maker Amanda Gibson has started a $70,000 GoFundMe account in pursuit of a brick-and-mortar version of her Indy Dough pop-ups.

Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) has two phenomenal takeout options for the perfect finish to the holiday season. For Christmas, you’ll be able to take home enough food to feed two to four people, including prime rib, au gratin potatoes, creamed kale, glazed carrots, and turnips, plus housemade bread and accompanying sauces for an unreal $150. For New Year’s Eve, chef Steve Oakley is honoring his mother’s memory with a rendition of some of her Polish cooking for $65 (serves two). Guests will take home pierogies, kapusta, four cabbage rolls (or galumpkins), and a pint of mushroom-potato soup.

Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) is coming through with the Hanukkah delivery dinner in any 15-mile radius from the downtown restaurant. Though they’re currently closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, they’ll be back in action in time to get enough food to feed a crowd for all eight nights if you go hard. See the whole menu and choose your favorites at roosterskitchen.com.

Futuro, the formerly home-based pizza pop-up of sorts by Kuma’s Corner owners Sarah and Luke Tobias, is officially on the road to brick-and-mortar status having signed a lease on an as-yet-unnamed location in a downtown-ish neighborhood.

High-end sushi restaurant Hinata (130 E. Washington St., 317-672-4929) is now offering dinner boxes that include a protein, side, and an option of rice or sashimi for $30 or $38, respectively. The boxes will also include a rotating dessert, and will only be available for pickup on Wednesdays and Thursdays. They ask that you please give staff a 24-hour notice for your order, which can be picked up after 5 p.m.

Foundation Coffee Company (4565 Marcy Lane, 317-932-3737) just debuted its winter drink menu, which includes a vegan black currant steamer, a spearmint stout latte with Scarlet Lane’s Dorian Stout, a sweet potato pie latte, chai apple cider, and a collaboration with Newfangled Confections on a sesame Frittle latte. Foundation also followed sister restaurant Public Greens in adding cute little windproof shelters outdoors, for soaking up winter’s handful of sunny days properly.

Butcher and chef Christopher Trevino is stepping out on his own under the name Thin Glizzy. For the unaware, “glizzy” is the pop culture nickname inexplicably bestowed upon hot dogs, and Trevino plans to become an accomplished emulsified meats impresario, filling the void that King David left.

Amelia’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583) is offering a true Christmas classic via its online store: the yule log, or Buche de Noel if you’re an old-school Julia Child fan. It is as cute as it is delicious, and orders close in one week.