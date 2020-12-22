The Feed: Hoss Bar & Grill, A New Sangrita, And More

There are just a few more days (until Dec. 24) to scoop up deals in Speedway, during the Chamber-sponsored 12 Days of Speedway. Visitors can score anything from discounted bottles at Foyt Wine Vault to a $15 bourbon-glazed bone-in pork chop.

The owners of Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) just put the finishing touches on their front room. They hope to open it up to a variety of events, from meetings to parties. The screen up front may play host to movie nights in the near, post-vaccine future, or as the best location to host a keynote speech to beat the band. With the new enclosed outdoor space at Half Liter and this new remodel, this corner of the Sahm’s empire is ready for the post-COVID rush.

Speaking of Sahm’s, the northside makeover of a restaurant that will soon be relaunched as Hoss Bar & Grill is almost complete. The former Sahm’s location at 96th and Hague will be named after Grandpa William Sahm, and is the brainchild of Eddie Sahm and Half Liter pitmaster and chef Blake Ellis. Keep your eyes peeled for this opening in early 2021.

Sangrita Saloon’s far northside location is up and running at The Yard at Fishers, helping establish Fishers as an exciting new market for independent restaurant expansion. They’ve already won a following in Broad Ripple, and now Northeast-siders can get their fix of the taco and tequila selection.

Mikado (148 Illinois St., 317-972-4180) is selling sake bomb kits, the most exciting formulation of holiday cheer this side of a flaming float of 151. There’s something therapeutic about banging your fists on the table in this, our ninth month of pandemic madness. Celebrate safely and support local dining at the same time.

If you’ve missed it so far, Open Kitchen Restaurant (3007 N. Sherman Dr., 317-457-8458) is an unbeatable new late-night option on the East side. “Loaded” is not an adequate descriptor for their loaded fries or nachos, which come out perfectly piled with cheese, bacon, sour cream, and whatever else you could crave. Or get a breakfast burrito as big as your head. Just follow them on Instagram, and make sure you get their updates so you never miss a menu.

Ohana Donuts (11640 Brooks School Rd., 317-288-0922) is offering a create-your-own kit for all the frosting, glaze, and sprinkles you or your small roommates might want in pursuit of the perfect sugar rush. There are 24 mini doughnuts in each kit, plus strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate icing, crushed Andes mints, peppermint, and sprinkles for topping. Order by calling ahead or through their website.