The Feed: Jorts Day, Empire Street Bar & Grille, And More

BYO summer denim for Garfield Brewery’s (2310 Shelby St., 317-602-7270) Jorts Day celebration on May 21. The afternoon bash will tap a featured dry-hopped wheat and include live music, a jorts-decorating station, and a jorts competition. It will also be a good time to get acquainted with the Rude Radish food truck, serving vegan junk food, such as Soy of the Sea Tacos, jalapeño popper grilled cheese, and fried cheese sticks.

Empire Street Bar & Grille (419 S. West St.) will replace Basey’s Downtown Grill, in the shadow of Lucas Oil Stadium. Expect casual fare, including smashburgers, tacos, and flatbreads at this new venture from Tavern on South owner Steve Geisler.

Indiana’s Big Woods Restaurants have rolled out a race-themed menu featuring pitstop pickle fries, a tenderloin sandwich, and a “Hoosier Driver” cocktail of the month.

Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate the grand opening of its new Carmel location at 12751 N. Pennsylvania St. this Wednesday.