The Feed: Juneteenth Foodways Festival, Quaff On, And More

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site (1230 N. Delaware St.) hosts the inaugural Juneteenth Foodways Festival this Friday, June 17. The event will feature more than 20 vendors representing Black-owned businesses, including local favorites Black Leaf Vegan, Black Lemon, Grub House, and Tea’s Me Cafe.

The new Fishers location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch (8235 E. 116th St., 317-864-2408) is officially open and ready to serve mimosa flights alongside the breakfast classics.

Restaurants participating in Thursday’s Dining Out for Life event will donate a portion of their sales from dine in, curbside pickup, carryout, and delivery orders to the Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization.

Nashville’s original Big Woods location on Molly’s Lane is set to reopen as Quaff On! Pour House, featuring Six Foot Strawberry Blonde, Busted Knuckle Porter, and other best-sellers from the Southern Indiana brewery.