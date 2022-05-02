The Feed: Mochi Joy, The Med, And More

Noblesville’s VFW Hall popup, Mochi Joy (654 S. 9th St.) perfected its Hawaiian-style, small-batch mochi doughnuts in time to celebrate a grand opening on April 26. These crispy-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside pillows of goodness glazed with rotating flavors, such as ube, matcha, churro, circus animals, and tiramisu, are available Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 until they (quickly) sell out.

Upscale home furnishings retailer Restoration Hardware purchased the immaculate DeHaan Estate and plans to use the 41,762-square-foot mansion as a showroom, wine bar, furniture gallery, and upscale restaurant. The projected date for opening is in late 2022.

Starting May 14, the Speedway Daredevil Brewing Company (1151 N. Main St., 317-210-0176) will make Friday night in the Racing Capital of the World a destination for food truck fans and families. The monthly event is free, with bounce houses and games, a great lineup of food vendors, live entertainment, and those tasty Daredevil suds.

May 4 marks the much-anticipated opening of The Med (5614 E. Washington St.), which will reside in the former home of The Legend Classic Irvington Cafe. This new Mediterranean restaurant from the owners of neighboring Lincoln Square Pancake House will offer classic Greek dishes from family recipes, as well as another welcome dinner option for local residents.