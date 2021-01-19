The Feed: On The Table’s Restaurant Summit, Con Todo Returns

It’s no surprise that Indiana, like the rest of America, is having a bumpy year in hospitality. A handful of the industry’s heavy hitters are gathering on one stage to discuss where we all go from here for a summit they’re calling On the Table. Hosted by the HI-FI, an organization leading the #SaveOurStages charge locally, this event will happen in-person on a distanced stage Jan. 22 from 3 to 4 p.m. Masks are required for the entire event, which will also be streaming via West Fork Whiskey’s Facebook page. Speakers include the following:

Chris Gahl, Visit Indy (moderator)

Blake Jones and David McIntyre, West Fork Whiskey

Martha Hoover, Patachou, Inc.

Eddie Sahm, Sahm’s Family of Restaurants

Victoria Beaty, Growing Places Indy

Clay Robinson and Dave Colt, Sun King Brewing

For the regional set in search of homey flavors, the old reliable Lou Malnati’s is setting up a second shop in the Circle City. Its first location opened in Carmel in October, and this one will be at the busy corner of Michigan Road and 86th Street.

Nicey Treat is blowing up, with a third location to be completed in 2021 in the Fishers District. What began as a two-wheeled cart with an umbrella for shade has grown into a mini popsicle empire. Stay tuned to @niceytreat on Instagram to get all the latest updates on construction.

Been missing your daily Bagel Boss fix? Now you can get your favorite steamed bagel sandwich on weekends at The Signature Table from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s hard to describe the perfection of a steamed bagel sandwich, but imagine melted cheese and crispy bacon on a bagel that is all at once hot, soft, and chewy.

Con Todo, the pop-up project from Black Market alumni Gabriel Sañudo and Esteban Rosas, is coming to Strangebird (well, technically it already has but it’s coming back). You have two more days to catch the taco-tunity on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, when the boys will be slinging tacos from 5 p.m. until they sell out. They’ll also make it “pizzadilla” style for you, griddled between two huge tortillas and sliced up to share with salsa for dipping.

Bubbatown Burritos is now on store shelves, with Wildwood Market now stocking its carrot salsa with a cult following. Love Handle’s burrito-slinging little brother is still delivering the meaty goodness on the weekends, as well as an upcoming special for Valentine’s Day that will come in both carryout and dine-in formats.