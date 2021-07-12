The Feed: Open Kitchen, My Dad’s Sweet Corn, and More

Open Kitchen (4604 E. 10th St.) cut the ribbon on its new location over the weekend, now offering dine-in service as well as takeout options. Hours vary, so follow the restaurant on Instagram to get in on comforting foods like biscuits and gravy for brunch or sliders and fries for dinner and late-night snacking.

Adult Spring Break is a brand started by longtime bar manager (Ball & Biscuit, Baby’s) Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, featuring many ready-to-drink luxury cocktails with the convenience of simply popping a cap. Chances are, if you’ve had a nice craft cocktail in Indianapolis in the last 10 years, one of these ladies was connected somehow. They’re on a small “tour” to debut the brand, and you can check it all out when they stop by Gallery Pastry Bar on Tuesday, where a $125 ticket will get you multiple cocktails and dinner courses.

The Garfield Park Neighborhood Cookbook is available, and it’s free to pick up at the Garfield Park Farmers Market. It’s a collaboration between local artists Clockwork Jones, Josh Haines, and Andrea Haydon, who illustrated the book filled with community-submitted recipes.

Some Guys Pizza is closing its Carmel location after 20 years in business. True fans will still be able to grab a Santa Fe or Thai pizza at their flagship location on Allisonville road east of Broad Ripple, complete (still) with wrought iron booths and decor that hasn’t changed for 25 years.

If you haven’t been to the farmers market lately, it’s worth noting that the famous Tipton-based My Dad’s Sweet Corn has started rolling in. The family-owned farm has long been in search of the sweetest corn grown in Indiana, and they’ve certainly cracked the code. Lines stretch from the trucks the corn comes in on, snaking through the market often 30 or 40 deep. It’s definitely worth the hype, and it’s only available for a handful of months every year.

If you prefer your coffee with a side of vinyl, Square Cat is about to reopen in Fountain Square with a bigger floor plan and more cafe and music options than ever before. Square Cat 2.0 opens July 14th with new hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Plant yourself at a table to get some work done while soaking in hours of curated music and sipping all dirty chai your nervous system can handle.