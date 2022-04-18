The Feed: Patachou On Pine, Food & Wine, And More

A new Patachou on Pine Street (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville) will nestle into the former Lemon Bar location by late summer.

Food & Wine included Indianapolis in its list of America’s Next Great Food Cities, noting that, “Few cities can claim to have a real diversity of cuisines; an abundance of affordable, quality dining options; and a vibrant mix of personalities championing food access for all. Indianapolis is one of them.” The article calls out local culinary gems Gallery Pastry Bar, Bluebeard, and The Garage Food Hall.

St. Yared Ethiopian Cafe (11210 Fall Creek Rd., 317-363-4435) will close at the end of May due to a leasing issue.

Sprouts Cooking School is set to open a second location at 11145 N. Michigan Rd. in Zionsville this summer. Much like the original kid-centric cooking spot in Carmel, the business will feature kid-sized kitchens with island stations, ovens, and stovetops where the students learn and work together.