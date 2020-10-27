The Feed: Repeal, Yaso Jamaican Grill, And More

Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) is about to come back online under new owners Jessica and Mitchell Tellstrom, who purchased the business a few weeks ago and have crowdfunded a very modest sum that they’re putting to work with a loving makeover inside the cafe.

Fletcher Place restaurant Repeal, the dining companion to 12.05 Distillery, announced last week that it will close its doors on October 30.

The Broad Ripple Public Greens (900 E. 64th St., 317-964-0865) once again leads the way in innovation by installing individual greenhouses along the Monon. The squat plastic-and-aluminum little houses are made for sprouting seeds, but diners will find them to be warm and windproof retreats when the temps dip. They’re just big enough for a two-top or perhaps a three-person cafe table if you squeeze.

Yaso Jamaican Grill (1501 Prospect St.) is set to open in the former Indy’s Rib Kitchen location near Fountain Square.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) is adapting again, this time in preparation for the winter months. By now, we’re all familiar with their online takeout options and the fun goodies they cooked up on their smoker on the patio this summer. Now, they’ve opened the apartment above the restaurant to add Second Story prix fixe dining Thursday through Sunday. With lots of space between tables in the airy apartment, they’re doing timed seatings to minimize risk and offering themed menus like a sushi and ramen dinner.

While so many restaurants are closing without additional government aid, others are blowing up serving comfort food built for takeout. Big Woods is one of them, having recently opened West Lafayette and Edinburgh locations. If you haven’t been living, well, in the woods for the last few years, you’ve likely heard of their piled-high pulled pork nachos and bubbly pan pizzas that seeded the growing empire. And since we’re likely staring down a lot of indoor game nights this winter, there’s never been a better occasion (or more locations to choose from).

Urban Vines Winery (303 E. 161st St., Westfield, 317-763-0678) has the ultimate fall hookup, with its newly installed stone fire pits and several Halloween wine slushies on tap. The Urban Vines crew offers s’mores, brats, hot dogs, popcorn, and enough room around the fire for 12 people, and of course, plenty of firewood. As for the slushies, the special flavors are Scream-sicle, Twisted Pumpkin, and S-lime, now through the end of spooky season. Reserve your fire pit online at Urban Vine’s website.

Send A Friend Lasagna, Stephanie Eppich Daily’s lasagna catering and delivery business, continues with a series of pop-ups at the Fishers Test Kitchen Signature Table. For just $12, you can choose up to two styles of your choice of gorgonzola, meat sauce, or vegetable lasagna, which comes with a side salad and garlic bread—comfort meal of the heavens. Daily’s signature lasagna is made with ham, chicken, and onions, bathed in a creamy gorgonzola, and baked. For another $5, get a slice of either sugar cream pie or chocolate mousse pie.

Everyone’s favorite coffee shop, Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5008), is adapting to change once again by opening up the Tinker House event space above it for socially distanced seating and workspaces whenever the room isn’t booked for events. Coat Check Coffee, its sister cafe inside the Athenaeum, now offers socially distanced seating inside the downtown landmark’s Basile Theatre 8 a.m.­–2 p.m.