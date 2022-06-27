The Feed: S’morecicles, ND streetBAR, And More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
S’morecicles, which pedals handcrafted frozen s’mores door-to-door via the cleverly named S’morecycle, arrives in Indy on July 1. Delivery options and the opportunity to book the S’morecycle for events will also become available at that time.
Kimbal Musk’s brunch and happy-hour spot ND streetBAR closed its doors last Saturday. The SoBro business was the post-pandemic remake of Next Door American Eatery.
Chicken Salad Chick celebrates the grand opening of its fifth Indianapolis-area restaurant at 8636 S. Emerson Ave. on June 29.
Hot sauce fanatics who are feeling the sting of the national Sriracha shortage can find some relief at Chao Vietnamese Street Food (7854 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-622-8820), which is whipping up batches of its own Rooster-style potion, Chaoracha. It’s fermented in house and is available by the bottle for carryout and delivery.
Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream is opening a second location, planning to move into the former Quack Daddy Donuts spot in Pendleton in late July.