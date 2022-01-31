The Feed: Square Cat Vinyl, Nap Snacks, And More

Starting next week, Fountain Square music store Square Cat Vinyl (1054 Virginia Ave., 317-875-1314) is your new plug for burritos, scones, muffins, and cookies from the kitchen of GoldLeaf Savory and Sweet. This is possibly the best collab since Aerosmith and Run DMC.

Nap Snacks (1323 W. 86th St., 765-607-9758), the novelty snack shop selling exotic imported flavors from all over the world, opened on January 15. The shop is the concept of two 21-year-old entrepreneurs, and they plan to offer a constantly rotating stock to keep you coming back for more.

Hotel Tango Distillery (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) is partnering with premier catering company Juniper Spoon to create an inventive, fun, three-course paired menu where guests will enjoy the view of some prep and plating right in the dining room, next to the flickering fireplace. Tickets, on sale until February 8, include a four-course dinner and a paired drink with each course. A full bar will also be available.

Saraga (3605 Commercial Dr., 317-388-9999), the popular international grocery store, will reopen its northwest location on February 16. A fire and its aftermath caused it to shut down last November.

Small Victories Hospitality, owned by brothers Neal and Paul Warner, the group that has given us local favorites such as Landlocked, Provider, and Coat Check Coffee for our morning fuel, brings us a new Butler-Tarkington location planned as a daytime cafe and an evening bar. Chalet (5555 N. Illinois St.) opens early February and will serve coffee, wine, and small plates.