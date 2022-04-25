The Feed: Sugar Factory, Jailbird, and More

Indy’s newest sweetheart, Sugar Factory (49 W. Maryland St.), hosted its VIP grand opening party last Saturday. The space features a 184-seat indoor dining area, a bar with a celebrity-endorsed menu, an in-progress outdoor patio, and a menu that offers brunch, lunch, dinner, and Instagram-worthy desserts.

Jailbird (4022 Shelby St., 317-602-2001) announced over the weekend that it will close for good on June 18. Raise a can of PBR for the delightfully divey bar and its menu peppered with classic cheap eats like fried bologna and animal-style curly fries.

Broad Ripple’s Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria (6320 Ferguson St., 317-899-9908) is hosting a fundraiser to celebrate its new pet-friendly patio and to encourage pet adoption. This Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 20 percent of sales will be donated to IndyHumane.

Irvington’s funky neighborhood hangout, Coal Yard Coffee, is moving around the corner and into the same historic warehouse complex that houses Ice House Coffee Roasters (400 S. Ritter Ave.). This means that the entire bean-to-cup process will happen under one roof. Morning coffee doesn’t get fresher than that.

The Breakfast Company is opening a new location in Brownsburg.

Indiana market/butcher shop concept Field to Fork (90 W. Jefferson St., Franklin) is planning a May 19 debut.

Longtime local chef Ricky Hatfield (a veteran of McCormick & Schmick’s, Barcelona Tapas, Weber Grill, Peterson’s, and CharBlue) has been picked to helm the kitchen at The Prewitt (119 W. Main St., Plainfield), the upcoming restaurant inside the 1927 Prewitt Theatre building.