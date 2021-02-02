The Feed: Super Bowl And Valentine’s Day Dining Made Easy

Black Cat Bakery is putting together a special Valentine’s Day menu to ensure every reveler can have a special sweet treat, vegans included. Chocolate chunk marshmallow and salted caramel chocolate chip are among the available flavors. You can also grab a slice of cake for $5, get a whole one for $30, or stock up on homemade vegan Pop-Tarts.

For the beer lover in your life, you can now get a carryout flight from the fridge at Loom (1901 E. 46th St.) The microbrewery, hit hard by the pandemic, wanted to offer the dine-in experience to the takeout customer with little short cans of everything from Speedwolf to Wordsworth.

Nada (11 W. Maryland St., 317-638-6232) is kicking off its Big Game pre-orders so that you can have your party catered without having to clean up a single dish. They’ll be cranking out the hand-smashed guac by the pound, as well as taco kits and platters of their smoky, spicy wings. You have until noon on Friday to place your order for Sunday pickup.

317 BBQ (6320 Guilford Ave., 317-744-0025) is also selling large-format portions to serve a family, offering the choice between your traditional barbecue feast (meat, wings, four sides, and cookies), a pulled-pork nacho kit, or a slider kit with a choice of pork or brisket. It’ll be available Sunday for pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) is back with another “curated carryout” menu featuring some of chef Abbi Merriss’s favorite dishes. The four-course dinner includes a wedge salad, tomato bisque, a grilled pork chop served with a baked potato, and a dessert made with blood orange and puff pastry. Available for Friday or Saturday night pickup. Order through their website.