The Feed: The Elm, Sushi Maki, And More

The Elm opens in Bloomington on March 30, owned by David and Martha Moore of the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts and featuring an eclectic modern-American menu from executive chef Dan Thomas.

Crispy Crabzilla rolls have replaced the beloved garlic-truffle fries at the former site of Taste Cafe & Marketplace (and, more recently, Little Cairo Cafe). Sushi Maki (5164 N. College Ave., 317-426-4354) moved into the spot, serving traditional and specialty rolls for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Gallery Pastry Bar (110 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-820-5526) is hosting a cocktail dinner featuring Irish whiskey pairings with five courses, including braised lamb shanks and Boursin-stuffed ravioli with egg yolk and prawn bisque. Only 50 seats are available for the March 16 event.

If you are looking for a fun foodie road trip, plan on attending the Taste of Cincinnati on Memorial Day weekend. Started in 1979, it is among the nation’s longest-running free street festivals.

Gwendolyn Rogers announced last week that her glitter-covered slice of magic is hitting the big time. The Cake Bake Shop will open its third location at Disney’s BoardWalk in Orlando’s Disney World Resort in 2023.

Bottleworks District is tipping off March Madness by hosting its 2nd Annual Bottleworks B-Ball Bash March 17–20. The event is free, with 20-foot LED video screens on Carrollton Avenue and inside The Garage Food Hall noon–9 p.m. Plenty of outdoor seating will be on hand, as well as canned beer, seltzer, and premade cocktails for purchase.