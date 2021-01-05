The Feed: The Garage Opens While The Pop Ups Keep Popping

The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks development has its grand opening today. The food hall concept brings together the most buzzworthy local food brands, from Certain Feelings coffee to the unique flavors of Lick Ice Cream, Nashville’s Hard Truth Distillery, and The Harbour, a fish and chips style shop from the owners of MacNiven’s.

Speaking of the Scottish restaurant, MacNiven’s announced its closure last week to make way for a new raw bar concept in partnership with the folks behind Slapfish. The new raw bar promises Peruvian-style coastal cuisine, with lots of rotating menu items and a cocktail bar.

Bill Ficca, the owner of Broad Ripple’s 317 Burgers, is among the partners behind the new 317 BBQ (6320 Guilford Ave.), which serves Texas-style barbecue around the corner in the former BurgerFuel location.

Indy Urban Foodies, a chef’s collective specializing in cooking classes and famous for its farmers-market breakfast sandwich, is back with another awesome Zoom class. Learn how to make fresh pasta to pair with full Tuscan-style dinner for $30. They deliver all the ingredients right to your door.

Mile Square Coffee in City Market has called it quits, as downtown employees working from home continue to deprive many downtown shop owners of much-needed foot traffic.

Shoyu Shop is popping up once again, this time at King Dough on January 13. You’ll be able to order from both the ramen menu and the pizza menu from 4 to 9 p.m., and they’ll be happy to box up a bowl of highly slurpable noodles and broth to go. While you’re there, pick up some cacio e pepe arancini, a crispy fried ball of the famous cheesy noodle dish that comes with a side of warm marinara.

Another new concept, The Eat Factory, is set to pop up next at Milktooth on January 6 and 7, featuring a totally different slate of comforting pan-Asian and Japanese foods. The one we’re most looking forward to is the chicken katsu sando, served on Leviathan’s Japanese milk bread with daikon slaw, Kewpie mayo, and pickles. The rest of the very short menu (wings, ramen, frites, done) will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. on both days or until sellout.

Fan favorite GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet (1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542) is working its way back to you, with a limited work-away-from-home offer. Reserve one of their tables or couches for the day if your home office setup isn’t doing what you need it to. All they ask is that you call ahead to check on availability of each workspace and reserve it before you arrive, so they can keep you and other patrons safe.

Tinker Coffee is entering the chocolate market, after partnering with a coffee farmer who also happened to farm cocoa. When you have the opportunity to make your own brand of farm-to-bar chocolate, you take it. There are two varieties to choose from, a 55-percent and a 70-percent bar, each packaged with the same pretty art and branding their bagged beans are known for. They’re available online and at the roastery for $10 a bar.

Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) is giving back to anyone who brings in their vaccination record as a way to say thanks to all of the essential and healthcare workers who have made it through the last nine months. One stick or two, it all counts for a free coffee.