The Feed: The Gather Cup Returns And Carmel’s Thai Prime Opens

For the second year, Gather 22 will host a five-day cocktail showdown, The Gather Cup. Dates for the live event, which culminates in a championship finale, are March 1, 8, 15, and 22, and April 13. Tickets to the competitions include an up-close view of the mixology as well as plenty of sample cocktails. 22 E. 22nd St., 502-693-3367

Indiana’s only European chimney cake bakery, Kürtőskalács, is set to open in downtown Lafayette. The traditional Eastern European pastries are, according to the bakery’s website, “made with sweet bread and coated with sugar, cinnamon, almond flakes, or cookie crumbs. When the baked cakes are removed from the cooking roll, smoke can be seen rising from the middle, resembling a smoking chimney.” 500 Main St., Lafayette, 765-771-7104

Carmel’s Thai Prime had its grand opening on Monday. 1200 S. Range Line Rd., 317-936-9445

Indianapolis favorite Bluebeard was named one of USA Today’s 39 Restaurants of the Year, calling out chef Alan Sternberg’s inventive pasta dishes. 653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580

Wedding venue Westwood Vowery and Estate walks down the aisle on April 25 with a formal, black tie–optional grand opening party showcasing the venue’s 17,000 square feet of hosting space. 18342 Spring Mill Rd., Westfield