The Feed: The Locale, Ukrainian Day Festival, And More

The Locale (932 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-858-8400) opens this evening, following a renovation of the former Pit Stop Barbecue location. The Locale menu features a variety of steak, seafood, and pasta dishes.

The International Center and Indianapolis City Market are cohosting a Ukrainian Day Festival at the latter’s site on June 29, with proceeds benefiting the Ukrainian Society of Indiana. The event will last all day and will feature cultural food demonstrations, tastings, and themed menus, along with musical performances and workshops.

Room Service on Wheels, a new pickup and delivery establishment owned by Randy de John, has opened its first location in Fishers. The restaurant boasts no delivery fees and dozens of options to choose from.

Omega Tacos (9211 Crawfordsville Rd., 317-377-4194) has arrived in Clermont, serving everything from pambazos to burritos—and tacos, of course.

Blue Mind Roasting plans to bring its specialty coffee to a storefront in The Rose Building on East 38th Street.

Pulse Place has set up shop in Pan Am Plaza and is serving up house espresso drinks and local baked goods in the former Bee Coffee Roasters location.