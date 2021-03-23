The Feed: The Saint Shack, Tinker Coffee, And More

The Saint Shack, sister bar and restaurant to The Patron Saint, opened over the weekend. There are few places better suited to the South Meridian Street vibe, with 12 frozen drink machines ready to fill your glass at all times and a list of gourmet hot dogs, including the Indy Dog (bacon, jalapeño, and peanut butter) and the Saint Shack Dog (Andouille sausage, voodoo cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream). And yes, vegans, they have you covered with a dog of your own.

Tinker Coffee’s Concourse B cafe opened last week. Frequent fliers are well aware of the difficulty of finding a great cup of locally roasted coffee in the airport, and this slick new venue will be able to serve a fantastic cup to a lot more people. It’s also a great week for folks in love with Tinker’s Peru Rutas del Inca blend, as the bagged beans grown in the highlands of Cajamarca are back on the shop shelves.

The Best Chocolate in Town’s pop-up next to Leviathan Bakery is complete and has officially popped up, so your pancreas and wallet are doomed but your taste buds will be happy. Just steps away from the praline travel cakes and croissants, you can find the whole Frittle family and all of its friends. You’ve been warned/invited.

Right around the block, the much anticipated Bodhi is finally open, just in time to open up the much-beloved, vine-covered patio that remained unchanged from its previous incarnation as Black Market. It’s independent and family owned, so the torch of local hospitality done with lots of love has been passed, not extinguished.

If you missed the announcement last week, Bottleworks District is closing down Carrolton for the duration of the NCAA basketball tournament to host outdoor screenings of the games, so you can get your drinks and your grub and enjoy the patio weather while you take in the game. If this weekend was any indication, the street is only going to become more packed.

Futuro is open and has set up a system to train their staff while also avoiding the customer frustrations typical of a newly opened restaurant. Customers can sign up for a time slot to receive their pie (similar to pop-up pizza concept Sam’s Square Pie), ensuring their food is hot and ready, and staff has adequate time to make each one perfectly without being weeded.

Conner Prairie is bringing back Breakfast with the Bunny this year, after having to cancel last year’s event. The outdoor breakfast will have multiple morning seatings, timed perfectly for the attention span of kids.