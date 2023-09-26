The Feed: Three Carrots, Brew news and more

FOND FAREWELL Fountain Square’s beloved vegan cafe, Three Carrots (920 Virginia Avenue), announces their last day of business as Sunday, October 1. They will be open normal hours for all those folks who want to get one more chance to partake of their tasty fare.

SPRING BREWS Four Day Ray (2111 Meadow View Lane, Yorktown) announces the start of construction for new location serving Yorktown, IN, bringing their signature brews and elevated pub food to a new audience next spring.

WINGIN IT Traders Point adds a new vendor, Slim Chickens (5730 West 86th Street), to their roster. The new food concept brings delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired dishes to the upper west side, opening October 9.

NEW FRONTIER El Caporal Mexican Restaurant (3970 Georgetown Road) has opened its doors and welcomes diners to enjoy authentic and international fare. The menu includes weekly specials, house-made soups, and of course, Tortas Ahogadas.