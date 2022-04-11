The Feed: West Fork Whiskey, Kismetic Beer Company, And More

West Fork Whiskey Co. has named Carlos Salazar as executive chef of its Westfield location scheduled to open in July. With 14 years of experience in Indy’s restaurant scene, the Lil Dumplings owner will focus on highlighting Indiana agriculture.

A female-owned microbrewery is set to open in the eastside neighborhood of Twin Aire. Kismetic Beer Company’s (201 S. Rural St.) grand opening is scheduled for April 16.

Eastside breakfast favorite Blueberry Hill Pancake House closed its doors on March 27 and will reopen in a new location at 10289 E. Washington St. in a few weeks.

Rev Indy officially kicks off race season on May 7, featuring driver-inspired cuisine prepared by the best local chefs, along with entertainment and appearances by IndyCar’s racing greats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Loom (1901 E. 46th St.), the funky little gathering space that also serves as the production facility for Black Circle Brewing Company, has a new food partner, MC’s Kitchen, slinging cheap eats Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until close. You can grab a meatball sub, a smashburger with star tots, or a veggie plate with garlic hummus.