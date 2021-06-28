The Fine Dining Spot Bringing Far-Off Visitors To Crawfordsville

When people ask Isaac Weliver how a little town like Crawfordsville can support a fine restaurant like Francis & Mount, his answer is simple. “It’s not just Crawfordsville. We have people who travel to us,” says the chef who cooked in Costa Rica and Chicago before returning to his Central Indiana hometown to open a restaurant in a building that dates back to 1818. He and co-owner Sean Grundy restored the address to its original stately condition in 2018, first branding it as a charcuterie bar that was, in Weliver’s words, “a total flop” before transitioning to this come-as-you-are gem where truffle-oiled Alaskan halibut is served over wilted spinach and radish puree, and the jalapeño poppers come with blueberry dipping sauce. Admittedly, it’s just hard to focus on anything beyond Francis & Mount’s steak selection. Ribeyes, filets, and even a 14-ounce Wagyu New York strip are seared and basted on both sides before being crowned with beurre composé, a classic French enhancement that has fans near and far. 131 N. Washington St., Crawfordsville, 765-918-8858, francisandmount.com