×
dish icon

The Food Podcast That Doubles As A Pandemic Lifeline

Food industry veteran Dyke Michaels uses his Harder Brunch podcast to laugh in the face of a pandemic.

Dyke Michaels didn’t intend for his podcast to be a check against a virus-ravaged world. The former Beast food truck owner and Irvington brunch legend, who’s also a regular on the roster of performers at Red Flag Comedy, started the cheeky interview show Harder Brunch in late 2019 as an excuse to invite chefs, bartenders, and fellow comedians into his house to share some laughs over a home-cooked brunch and a few cocktails.

When the industry insiders he had on the show started feeling the crunch of the quarantine last March, the rollicking, extemporaneous podcast became a chance for guests to air their frustrations. In many ways, the show became exactly what Michaels loves about podcasts. “It’s not like a TV interview where you have bullet points to get through,” Michaels says. “You can be silly.”

The journey to foodie podcaster has been a winding one for Michaels, who started his cooking career as a summer-camp food service assistant. In 2012, while still in culinary school, he got the opportunity to start a brunch program at Black Acre Brewing Company, where customers lined up for the one dish he made each week. But running Beast food truck taught him the importance of  balancing work with his personal life. “My entire livelihood was tied to the food truck. I worked as hard as I ever had and was nearly homeless,” he says. “In that world, you just forget about self-care. Now, I can do things on my own terms. And I get to be a professional clown.”

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
Tags , ,
Latest

1. What Does The Future Hold For Mike Pence?

Adam Wren

2. Tuggle’s Timber Is Bringing One-Of-A-Kind Retail To Fountain Square

Dylan Lee Hodges

3. The Garage Food Hall at Bottleworks Is Finally Open For Business

Terry Kirts
logo

X
X