Top Out Cafe Will Bowl You Over

The smoothie bowls at Top Out Cafe are worth the climb to the apex of North Mass Boulder.
smoothie bowl at Top Out Cafe

Top Out Cafe’s chilled smoothie bowl might be the only dish in town that requires a signed waiver, being you can only get it at the cantina on the second level of the North Mass Boulder climbing gym. Versions of the 24-ounce post-workout meal vary from a bright-pink blended dragonfruit beauty to the classic Island Açaí decorated with a mosaic of fresh-cut fruit that puts the “top” in toppings. 1411 Roosevelt Ave., 317-953-6669

