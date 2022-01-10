Totally Nuts For PB&J Factory



If your mom let you have a sandwich like this when you were kid, revere her. For the rest of us, the childhood lunch of our dreams is available at PB&J Factory. Owner Samuel Campbell, who opened the food counter inside The Amp last June, is the Willy Wonka of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, spreading joy (and Jif, though he plans to start making nut butters in house) in the form of nine wild twists on the classic. The Fluffernutter, pictured here, gets fresh banana slices, creamy or crunchy peanut butter, pillowy clouds of marshmallow fluff, and a healthy drizzle of Hershey chocolate on slabs of Texas toast. 1220 Waterway Blvd., 317-520-2814