What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? (Oysters. You’re Having Oysters)

Send off this cursed year with the style it doesn't deserve, thanks to this opulent oyster bucket.

The bucket.Photo by Tony Valainis

New Year’s Eve is nigh, and whether you’re planning to host a grand gala or hit the couch and binge Schitt’s Creek all over again, this is the only accessory you really need: an opulent Beatriz Ball “Ocean” champagne-oyster bucket for eating oysters on the half-shell, and only oysters on the half-shell. Because the less versatile an item is, the more luxurious it is. Here’s another pearl of wisdom: Crisp bubbly is the perfect accoutrement for washing down these briny-savory bits, with or without lemon juice, horseradish, or mignonette sauce, and a bottle of it fits nicely into the platter’s champagne chiller. Despite its luxe looks, the seashell-inspired piece is handmade using an easy-to-care-for aluminum alloy that’s safe in the oven and the freezer. Move over, champagne and caviar; oysters are our world. $198. Charles Mayer & Co., 317-257-2900, charlesmayer.com

