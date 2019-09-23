What’s In That? Hash Brown Chilaquiles

Cumin, garlic, and tomatillos enrich the base layer of salsa. Two seasoned strips of thick-cut bacon are smoked in-house. Crème fraÎche and shredded mozzarella provide a creamy contrast against the crunch of potato and bacon. Beneath, a crispy block of fried, shredded potato subs for the traditional crush of tortilla chips. Break the yolks of organic eggs to bind the ingredients.