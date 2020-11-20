You Need These Clutch Thanksgiving Meals

No one is judging. It’s been a strange year, right? But if you haven’t nailed down your Thanksgiving dinner plans, these last-minute heroes have you covered.

Milk Honey & Bakery

Plainfield’s French-style bakery and coffee shop serves croissants, macarons, and cookies, with a full specialty coffee bar. For Thanksgiving, they’re offering pumpkin and pecan pies and hot chocolate. 111 S. Vine St., Plainfield, 317-406-3955. Ordering deadline: Nov. 22

Bubbatown Breakfast Burritos

This Love Handle-based heat-and-serve breakfast burrito supplier is taking orders all the way up until Thanksgiving day for turkey, rotisserie chicken, fixin’s, and dessert. 877 Massachusetts Ave., 246-228-4622. Ordering deadline: Nov. 26

Pots & Pans Pie Company

The beloved bakery specializing in both savory and sweet pies is taking preorders on dessert pies and pot pies. Sweet options include apple crumble, maple pecan, sweet potato, and caramel pumpkin. Heartier choices include chicken, beef-and-mushroom, biscuits-and-gravy, and broccoli cheddar. Throw in a few pastries, like an apple cream-cheese galette, oatmeal cream pie, shortbread chocolate-chip cookie, caramelized-onion-and-goat-cheese galette, and green-bean casserole hand pies. 4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475. Ordering deadline: 10 a.m. the day of pickup

Rosie’s Place

These three warm and inviting cafes offer baked goods, breads, dressings, and soups, all made from scratch in their kitchens. For Thanksgiving, they’re selling their pies, starting at $20. 1111 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-688-7350; 68 N. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-770-3322; 10 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-344-6500. Ordering deadline: Nov. 22

Late Harvest Kitchen

Ryan Nelson’s mecca for creative comfort food is a natural for sharing with your family this year. The restaurant is offering a fully-cooked, traditional Thanksgiving dinner with instructions for you to heat at home. Dinner includes a variety of sides and desserts and will feed six to eight people for $250. Need help cooking? Late Harvest Kitchen also offers a brine kit for $10. 605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063. Ordering deadline: Noon on Nov. 21

Madera Tex Mex BBQ & Tap

An authentic Tex Mex spot, Madera is selling turkeys for $65 at noon on Thanksgiving Day. Not a turkey fan? They’ll also have brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken by the pound. 5711 E. 71st St., 317-845-1336. Ordering deadline: Noon on Nov. 26

Milktooth

For a sweet finish to the meal, head to this “fine diner” in Fletcher Place to stock up on a pear-apple-and-oat crumble or honeynut-squash caramel pies for $35 each. 534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131. Ordering deadline: Pickup Nov. 25

Traders Point Creamery

The Zionsville dairy’s Thanksgiving packages include a complete meal for 8 for $240 and include roasted turkey breast with gravy, cranberry compote, roasted-garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet-potato casserole, roasted brussels sprouts with bacon, country green beans with ham, apple and cranberry stuffing, pumpkin pie with pecan streusel and whipped cream or chocolate peanut-butter pie. You can also order turkey, sides, and desserts a la carte. All items come fully prepped with instructions to heat and serve at home. 9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700. Ordering deadline: Noon on Sunday, with pickup on Wednesday

Field Brewing