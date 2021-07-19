Bodhi Is Serving Up Cocktails With A Thai Twist

When Heather Storms developed the bar program at Bodhi: Craft Bar + Thai Bistro, she focused on cocktails that honor the restaurant’s roots. The Bloom to Bloom, for example, is a nod to Thailand’s Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, home to many species of butterflies. “All of the ingredients have blooms,” says Storms. “The drink represents how the butterflies flit from flower to flower at the sanctuary.” The drink’s base contains tequila, elderflower liqueur, lavender bitters, and lemon juice. When combined with a shot of butterfly pea flower, it all morphs into a violet-tinged feast for the eyes. 922 Massachusetts Ave., bodhi-indy.com