Cheers: Another Round

SINCE 2010, Bier Brewery has been a quiet fixture off East 65th Street—a family- and dog-friendly taphouse serving award-winning brews and relaxed vibes. After the success of Bier’s expansion to Carmel in 2018, its owners are ready to grow again—this time to a Noblesville location projected to open in spring of 2024. The project officially broke ground over the summer, with big things in store. Expect to enjoy a beer while the kids have fun on the playground and the pups cut loose in the dog park. The 4-acre site will include a woodsy 1.5-acre biergarten, a community workspace, and access to the Allisonville Road Trail—perfect for a bike ride with a stop for a cold brew. 1618 S. 10th St., Noblesville