Four Indy Cocktail Bars That Opened Their Doors During The Pandemic

Opening a cocktail bar in the middle of a pandemic sounds like unfortunate timing, but these four establishments did exactly that.

Thieves

The snug 1,200-square-foot space trimmed in red neon serves sophisticated drinks like the Nola Sazerac and a Primo Hurricane as well as a list of champagne-based cocktails. 915 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-452-3405, thievesindy.com

Alchemy Spirit House

When the blue light is aglow over the entrance to this working micro-distillery in Zionsville, that means seating is available in the intimate first-come, first-serve tasting room. 640 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-600-1858, alchemymicrodistillery.com

The Exchange Whiskey Bar

One of Indy’s oldest buildings, the 1874 Hammond Block building, provides the proper heirloom backdrop for this Mass Ave bar serving Prohibition-era cocktails. 301 Massachusetts Ave., 317-943-5000, exchangewhiskeybar.com

The Commodore

In true speakeasy style, Fountain Square’s sexy, secretive lounge doesn’t have signage out front. You have to find your own way to its leather sofas and clarified milk punches tucked inside the rambling Fountain Square Theatre Building. 1103 Prospect St.