Get Your Liquid Courage with These Warm Winter Drinks

From its cozy Fashion Mall digs, Tilly’s Tea Room at Saks Fifth Avenue puts on a proper English tea service that includes a dainty selection of assorted finger sandwiches and scones with real-deal clotted cream. The Fashion Mall, 317-816-0171, tillystearoom.com

Warm your belly with a West Fork Whiskey flight on a leather sofa in the Stave Cocktail Lounge. Pick pours of high-proof Hamer bourbons, the distillery’s core spirits lineup, or exclusive single barrel offerings. 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, 317-763-5400, westforkwhiskey.com

Set to banish winter doldrums, Ash and Elm Cider Co.’s fruity Orange Creamsicle cider of the month is sure to evoke fond childhood memories of chasing the ice cream truck on sunny summer days. 1301 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164, ashandelmcider.com

The Chatterbox Jazz Club tempers cool jazz with its signature hot toddy—a steaming mug of water elevated with shots of Drambuie and Goldschläger, then garnished with lemon slices and cinnamon. 435 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0584, chatterboxjazz.com

The Cake Bake Shop’s hot chocolates dazzle. Crushed candy garnishes Peppermint; “pixie glitter” tops off Unicorn; and graham crackers and toasted marshmallows fortify S’mores. 6515 Carrollton Ave.; 799 Hanover Pl., Carmel; 317-257-2253, thecakebakeshop.com