Hotel Tango Sets Up Shop In Zionsville

A former Pizza King a few blocks south of Zionsville’s brick-paved village center might not promise the charm befitting one of Indy’s most storied distilleries. Nonetheless, the same crew that turned a late-1800s carriage repair shop into the hippest sipping spot in Fletcher Place labored late last year to transform a low-slung corner of a suburban strip mall into Hotel Tango Zionsville. The spinoff opened its doors to northside cocktail fans in mid-January, offering all the smooth house spirits and clever mixology of the original location with a similar look framed in corrugated metal and plenty of rough-hewn wood. Plan for happy hours of pizza, pulled-pork nachos, and pretzels with gin-spiked cheese dip, all served alongside such pretty potables as The Cure, which mingles house gin with cherry liqueur, aquafaba, lemon, raspberry, and a rosemary simple syrup that’s as woodsy as the environs you’ll drink it in. 10615 Zionsville Rd., Zionsville, 317-653-1806, hoteltangodistillery.com