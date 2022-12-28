Booze-Free Bottle Service At Loren’s AF

WHEN SISTERS Kristin Patrick and Andrea Marley opened a beverage shop this August offering boutique alternatives to the high-proof spirits sold at nearby liquor stores, they didn’t imagine that bottles of nonalcoholic gin, whiskey, and chardonnay would fly off the shelves. The pair simply wanted to give those abstaining or drinking less just as much of a reason to enjoy parties and special occasions as those partaking. So they stocked their shop with the best botanicals, floral blends, and citrus or spice-forward distillates they could find, which are just as flavorful with top-notch mixers, many of which they also offer for sale. And while the bulk of the national market for nonalcoholic beverage is beer, wine is definitely the bestseller at Loren’s AF, which the sisters named in honor of their late father. “These are definitely not the grocery store alcohol-free wines that have been on the market for decades,” Patrick says. Patrick and Marley are constantly expanding their inventory, including more locally produced beverages, and plans are in the works for tables and a tasting space. This means you’ll be able to stop in and try such standout bottles as a Hand on Heart cabernet with the same stone fruit and vanilla notes you expect from the best vintages. 5790 E. Main St., Carmel, lorensaf.com