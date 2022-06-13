×
Maxine Henderson’s Bollygood Mule Recipe

Maxine Henderson’s aromatic South Asian-inspired sodas may recall memories from when she was a child visiting India with her parents. But that doesn’t mean that they’re not great in adult beverages as well, as in this complex spin on a refreshing mule.

TO APPROXIMATE the flavor of Henderson’s Bollygood soda, you can crack a few cumin seeds and muddle a couple of basil leaves in the serving glass. To mimic the lime in the gin, add an extra squeeze of lime with the cocktail ingredients in addition to the lime garnish.

Bollygood Mule

Makes one cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Tom Bullock’s Old Tom Gin (or other gin)
  • 3 ounces Bollygood sparkling lime basil cumin soda (or other lemon-lime soda or ginger ale)
  • Lime wedge
  • Cracked ice

Directions:

  1. Fill a glass or a metal mug with ice.
  2. Add gin and soda. Stir.
  3. Garnish with lime wedge and serve.
Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
