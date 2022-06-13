Maxine Henderson’s Bollygood Mule Recipe
Maxine Henderson’s aromatic South Asian-inspired sodas may recall memories from when she was a child visiting India with her parents. But that doesn’t mean that they’re not great in adult beverages as well, as in this complex spin on a refreshing mule.
TO APPROXIMATE the flavor of Henderson’s Bollygood soda, you can crack a few cumin seeds and muddle a couple of basil leaves in the serving glass. To mimic the lime in the gin, add an extra squeeze of lime with the cocktail ingredients in addition to the lime garnish.
Bollygood Mule
Makes one cocktail
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Tom Bullock’s Old Tom Gin (or other gin)
- 3 ounces Bollygood sparkling lime basil cumin soda (or other lemon-lime soda or ginger ale)
- Lime wedge
- Cracked ice
Directions:
- Fill a glass or a metal mug with ice.
- Add gin and soda. Stir.
- Garnish with lime wedge and serve.