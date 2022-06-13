Maxine Henderson’s Bollygood Mule Recipe

TO APPROXIMATE the flavor of Henderson’s Bollygood soda, you can crack a few cumin seeds and muddle a couple of basil leaves in the serving glass. To mimic the lime in the gin, add an extra squeeze of lime with the cocktail ingredients in addition to the lime garnish.

Bollygood Mule

Makes one cocktail

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tom Bullock’s Old Tom Gin (or other gin)

3 ounces Bollygood sparkling lime basil cumin soda (or other lemon-lime soda or ginger ale)

Lime wedge

Cracked ice

Directions: