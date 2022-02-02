Secret’s Out On Shelby Street Saloon’s Speakeasy

DAWN DURRETT had been a patron of homey Shelby Street Saloon in Garfield Park for years. But it wasn’t until the owners put the foursquare building and onetime feed store dating to the 1890s up for sale that the career lawyer considered running her own bar. This past June, Durrett unveiled her exacting vintage remodel of the second-floor space that had sat empty for decades, which she christened the Shelby Street Speakeasy. Dark-wood bookshelves and candelabras conspire for a darling throwback walkup that’s available for private events. In addition to a bar menu with top-notch wings and pizza, dinner specials include a fried chicken plate on Wednesdays and a classic steak dinner for just $12.99. But drinks are as much the draw, including an Old Fashioned that comes smoked with your choice of wood and rarer vintage sippers such as a sweet yet stout Mary Pickford cocktail, named for the sweetheart of the silent screen. 2849 Shelby St., 317-875-1932