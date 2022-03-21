Silver Linings Brings Coffee Culture To Beech Grove

THE SEASONAL orange-ginger latte and salted turtle mocha at Samantha Stratton’s Silver Linings Coffeehouse would be worth the drive to Beech Grove on their own. But it’s the generous pour of local history that is the real draw to this spot that Stratton, whose family has been in the area since the early 1900s, opened last October. She filled the space with local ephemera like the vault from the storefront’s original Merchants Bank branch in the 1920s, and the family photos and local newspaper clippings that cover an entire wall. Among the menu mainstays, bowls of oatmeal dressed up with blueberries and nuts will get your day started right, as will goods from 4 Birds Bakery. 700 Main St., Beech Grove