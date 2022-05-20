×
SmockTown Brewery’s Swanky Speakeasy

Craft ales and porters aren’t the only things brewing at an Old Town Greenwood beer spot with a swanky second story.
THE HISTORIC heart of Greenwood has no shortage of independent breweries for enjoying house beers and seasonal pours. But none of them do double duty the way SmockTown Brewery, which opened last fall, does. The ground floor of this charming shotgun storefront offers the feel of a cozy Main Street bar, complete with live music and tasty bar bites provided by Hot Pink Pepper Catering, which has recently launched weekend brunches. But steal up the stairs some evening, and you’ll see a spiffier side to brother-in-law duo Mark Sublette and Ken Johnson’s watering hole. A tricked-out speakeasy the partners affectionately call Attic Hardware, owing to the building’s past life, features a fully stocked bar lit by chandeliers, a spacious patio deck, and even a fully functioning shower, should the festivities call for it. Which means you can start with a smooth house-brewed Amberella amber lager then work your way up to a bright and sophisticated whiskey-based SmockTown Smash in an atmosphere that will take you back the Roaring Twenties. 223 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4836 

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
