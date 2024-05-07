Spooky Sips

IF YOU’RE hoping for a chill cup of coffee with relaxing music pulsing quietly in the background, Black House Cafe is for you. Just remember, however, that you may have to get cozy at a table next to Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. They were part of owner Mari Reyes Ramirez’s vision when choosing her Fountain Square cafe’s (and adjoining Airbnb’s) decor. The coffee menu is possessed with drinks that recall favorite hair-raising films, like The Dreamer, an ube-infused latte, and the horchata-based Never Sleep Again. The smoothie menu serves up scary vibes, including the Sam Raimi–inspired Ash’s Boom Stick, chock full of cocoa, peanut butter, honey, bananas, and almond milk. 1122 Shelby St.