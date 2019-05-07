Taste Test: Brunch Cocktails

Prickly Pear Margarita

The cactus fruit’s bubble-gum flavor makes for smooth sipping in this tequila drink sweetened with organic agave at Conner’s Kitchen + Bar. 350 W. Maryland St., 317-405-6100, connersindy.com

Penicillin

For those mornings that call for something a little stronger than a double-shot cappuccino, Provider pours a potent, smoky version of this stiff drink that combines Scotch, ginger, turmeric, mesquite honey, and lemon. 1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685

Sparkling Paloma

Served on the rocks with salted rim, Festiva’s grapefruit-and-tequila tipple eases day-drinkers into full-on margarita mode. Order it by the glass, or get the $15 bottomless option that is topped with bubbly tableside. 1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444, festivaindy.com

Famous Pink Raincoat

Shaken with coconut milk to form its enduring froth, Milktooth’s nutmeg-topped tropical vacation of a drink gets its sweet-tartness from pineapple, lime, and citrusy Angostura cordial. It gets its kick from Rum-Bar white overproof rum. 534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131, milktoothindy.com

Raspberry Mint Crush

Who needs a mimosa when Caffè Buondì mixes the fruity French apéritif Lillet into a dainty, berry-inflected sipper served chilled and showered with fresh mint? 11529 Spring Mill Road, Carmel, 317-546-4670, caffebuondi.com