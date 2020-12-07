×
These Five Additions To Your Home Bar Are Keepers

If you're shaking up more cocktails at home these days, you want to stock up on these liquors and mixers.

1: Flora

Bloomington craft distillery Cardinal Spirits mingles fresh raspberries with a garden’s worth of flowers (elderflower, jasmine, and hibiscus) in this aromatic botanical that will add depth to clear spirits or make a light refresher when mixed with chamomile tea and citrus.

2: Orangecello

The spirits at veteran-run Hotel Tango Distillery are the consummate cocktail add-ins, especially the bright and juicy orangecello, a play on the Italian classic that’s a dead ringer for a Dreamsicle when shaken with vanilla creamer, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

3: Perfect Panther

Among such cleverly named pandemic-response cocktail mixers as Raised Me Right, Pinky & the Brain, and Strange Dreams, 8th Day Distillery offers this sweet mixture of fresh-pressed lemon, blackberries, and raspberries that is especially refreshing when combined with rum. 

4: MeSorrel Jamaican Tea

The bracing blend of hibiscus extract, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and rosemary in this tea from Bloomington-based Dreamers Delight will send you to the islands when mixed with a jigger of rum. And its detoxifying and immunity-boosting properties will turn your next cocktail into a delicious restorative.

5: Apple Crisp

Long a Broad Ripple Farmers Market standard, Maggie Day’s Tailored Toddies line of perfectly potable cocktail mixers runs the gamut from savory to spicy- sweet, as in this fall favorite. It’s flavored with apple cider, orange  juice, classic Angostura bitters, and simple syrup spiked with cinnamon and peppercorn.

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
