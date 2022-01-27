Five Of Our Favorite Winter Farmers Markets



AS THE DULL and dreary winter days drag on, the warmth and inviting nature of a stew made with fresh and local vegetables lulls us all into a dreamy sense of coziness and visions of balmier weather. Thanks to these winter farmers markets, those visions could become a reality.

The hustle and bustle of the Indy Winter Farmers Market located in The Amp doesn’t distract from the abundance of homemade and local offerings present. Centered around a large eating area and with upbeat musical accompaniment by local artists each week, the Indy market boasts well-known vendors such as Broad Ripple Art Works and Pearls & Jade Plant Shop. The market creates a family-friendly community atmosphere in the downtown scene. Open Saturday, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 1220 Waterway Blvd.

This Midtown farmers market is definitely one you want to add to your list. Upon entering the Broad Ripple Farmers Market, you’ll be greeted by eye-catching produce from Freedom Valley Farm and a delectable selection of jams from Home Ec. Preserves. The Broad Ripple market offers a wide array of vendors that will cross everything off your weekly grocery list. Enveloped in seemingly endless rows of local and fresh produce and goods such as apples from RedWine Family Farms or homemade kimchi from Corea Kimchi, the market creates a relaxed and warm environment for shoppers and sellers alike. Open Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. 2615 E. 62nd St., 317-251-2782

The enticing aroma of freshly baked sourdough from Circle City Sweets whooshes past you as you step into the Carmel Winter Farmers Market. Vendors include well-known local growers and businesses, ranging from Maplewood Farms to Mission Coffee. The Carmel market is sure to delight those looking for fresh and unique goods, such as organic wild mushrooms, handmade sweets, or a can of ginger-lemon kombucha. Open Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. 510 3rd Ave. SW, Carmel, 317-694-1643

The welcoming vibe of chatter and shopping is characteristic of the little community inside the Garfield Park Winter Farmers Market on the city’s south side. Located inside Friedens United Church of Christ, the winter version of this market maintains fresh produce offerings that are second only to that of the summer’s held in the park itself. Showcasing a wide variety of vendors and items ranging from all-natural cat and dog treats from Kora’s Kitchen to Garfield Honey Co., the diverse displays are the perfect chance to try out fresh and locally produced goods. Open Saturday, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 8300 S. Meridian St.

Handcrafted and homemade are two words that perfectly encapsulate the inviting energy of the Southport Winter Farmers Market. Located inside the Southport community center on the city’s south side, the market strays from the traditional produce route, featuring handmade goods and jewelry unique to the local community. Bring your pup home some of Happy Mutt Pet Bakery’s pumpkin cookies or treat yourself to a bag of chamomile or lavender Earl Grey tea from Katsu Tea. The Southport market is a great addition to anyone’s Tuesday mornings. Open year-round on Tuesdays starting February 1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 6901 Derbyshire Rd., Southport