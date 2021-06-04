Four Boozy Local Slushies To Keep Cool With This Summer

Watermelon Lime Chill

Urban Vines, 303 E. 161st St., Westfield, 317-763-0678, urban-vines.com

Suburban winery and brewery Urban Vines combines white wine with two of their popular slushie flavors, watermelon and Key lime pie, in this two-toned beauty. The bright colors and whipped cream topper practically scream summer on the lawn.

Sangria Slushie

Just Pop In, 6406 Cornell Ave., 317-257-9338, justpopinpopcorn.com

The strawberry sangria is co-owner Mandy Selke’s favorite on the rotating menu of boozy slushies served in cute to-go cups at the cafe connected to the local popcorn powerhouse.

Mango Moscato

The Wine Market at Fountain Square, 1031 Virginia Ave., 317-426-5932, winemarketindy.com

Mango is the perfect plus-one to Moscato, a sweet Italian wine known for its tart and citrusy flavors like orange, peach, and apricot.

Bourbon Punch

Sun King Brewing, Multiple locations, sunkingbrewing.com

This springtime sipper from Sun King (stay tuned for new summer slushies) starts with the nostalgic flavors of birthday-party punch— OJ, pineapple juice, lemonade, and ginger ale. The combo gets fancied up with brown- sugar simple syrup and West Fork Whiskey’s Old Hamer Bourbon.

All photos by Tony Valainis.