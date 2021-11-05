Gallery: Best Restaurants Event 2021
Guests gathered in Ivy Tech’s historic restaurant, Courses, on the 12th floor for panoramic city views and a multi-course dinner (with drink pairings) prepared by the chef teams from some of the city’s most acclaimed dining establishments.
2021 Best Restaurants Gallery:
Thank you to this year’s participating best restaurants:
Che Chori (Marcos Perera), Delicia (Andy Herrin), Aroma (Vinita Singh and Kamal Papanai), Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (Alan Sternberg), The Flatiron (Glenn Brown), HC Tavern (Nathan White), and Gallery Pastry Bar (Ben Hardy).
Thank you to our sponsors:
Ivy Tech Community College and Sun King
Click here for all of this year’s Best Restaurants.