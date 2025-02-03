Taste Test: Green Space

(1) Garden Table – The Rachel From Friends Salad

Rumor has it Jennifer Aniston ate the same lunch every day for 10 years. So can you, with GT’s mix of chilled quinoa, feta, cucumber, chickpeas, mint, parsley, and red onion. Even if you’re on a break from dressing, you’ll be hard-pressed to pass up this salad’s bright topping of lemon vinaigrette. Multiple locations, thegardentable.com

(2) Thaitanium – Laab

This traditional Thai salad—sometimes called larb—perks up a meaty base of ground chicken, pork, beef, or tofu with toasted rice powder, ground chili, onions, mint, and a kicky lime dressing. Make sure to specify your preferred spice level, as they will happily make it super mild, blazingly hot, or anything in between. 735 Massachusetts Ave., 317-686-1848, thaitanium-indy.com

(3) Sahm’s Place – Big Ed’s Chop Salad

With diced turkey, ham, bacon, cauliflower, broccoli, tomato, egg, scallions, shredded cheese, your choice of dressing (we like the zesty lemon red pepper vinaigrette), and a slice of Sahm’s famous coffee cake on the side, this generous lunch option pretty much covers all your basic food groups. 2411 E. 65th St., 317-202-1577, sahmsplace.com

(4) Cafe Patachou – Public Greens Power Bowl

Still mourning the recent loss of Public Greens? You can still find the restaurant’s signature dish at Patachou locations. Warm quinoa and brown rice with seeds, scallions, kale, carrots, and mushrooms comfort the spirits during these chilly days, especially when you throw a sunny-side-up egg on top. Multiple locations, cafepatachou.com

(5) Yamallama Delicatessen – Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

This root veg–centric dish heaps steamed brown rice, crispy chickpeas, and pickled red onions onto a bed of springy lettuce, then tops everything off with a bright and tangy tomato vinaigrette. Did we mention that it’s vegan and gluten-free? Two locations, yamallamadeli.com