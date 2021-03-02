The Best Wings From Around The City

Descriptions begin with the top chicken wing, from R & R Extreme Wings, and proceed clockwise.

R & R Extreme Wings

Parmesan Garlic

With more than 15 housemade sauces on the menu, there’s an option for every sweet, spicy, or crispy mood. We love the Parmesan garlic for the unexpected tang and color the cheese adds to the mix. If you’re up for a little mixing and matching, split your order between the Parmesan garlic and Founders Favorite, a traditional sweet sauce with mild heat (the recipe is a closely guarded kitchen secret). 4361 N. Keystone Ave., 317-377-4490; 8320 N. Michigan Rd., 317-650-0937; 3740 Lafayette Rd., 317-437-7091; rrextremewings.net

Chao Vietnamese Street Food

Jalapeño & Fish Sauce

Fresh is the name of the game at Chao, where whole Miller Poultry chickens are broken down every week. The wings get tossed in a traditional Vietnamese brine of salt, pepper, and garlic powder. They’re crispy without being heavy, thanks to a light breading with rice flour. After the wings are fried, they’re tossed in a wok umami party of caramelized onions, jalapeños, and fish sauce. 7854 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-622-8820, chaovietstreetfood.com

Papa Bear’s Chicken

Full Wing, Traditional Breaded

Papa Bear’s classic crunchy wing is the perfect late-night snack, juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. There are plenty of sauces to choose from, like mango habanero or lemon pepper if you’re in the mood for an added kick of flavor. 1938 E. 46th St., 317-253-2697

King Dough

Hot Honey Sesame

It may technically be a pizza joint, but King Dough’s chicken wings have shared top billing since the restaurant opened. We keep going back for the hot honey sesame wings, which are cured for 24 hours before being double-fried and tossed in a sweet and just-spicy-enough honey sesame sauce. Fresh cilantro and green onions are paired with crispy garlic and crunchy red onions for a perfectly textured topping.

452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960, kingdoughpizzas.com

Inferno Room

Jamaican Curry BBQ

The aroma alone is enough to spur interest from surrounding tables. “As soon as one plate goes out to the dining room, three more orders come into the kitchen,” says Inferno Room chef Josh Ongley. The wings are soaked in a

Dominican red-wine brine, then double-fried. For the topping, Ongley blends traditional Jamaican seasoning with a curry powder he makes from scratch. 902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343, theinfernoroom.com